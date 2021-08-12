According to NASA, the asteroid Bennu has a somewhat higher chance of colliding with Earth.

NASA believes it has a better knowledge of an asteroid named Bennu’s likely flight path, and that the space rock has a somewhat higher likelihood of colliding with Earth than previously thought.

However, experts say the chances of Bennu reaching us in the next century are very slim.

“We shouldn’t be too concerned,” said Davide Farnocchia, the study’s principal author and a scientist at NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

According to Farnocchia, scientists now have a much better idea of Bennu’s path thanks to NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft. While the odds of a strike have risen from 1-in-2,700 to 1-in-1,750 over the next century or two, scientists now have a much better idea of Bennu’s path thanks to NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft.

“I believe the situation has improved overall,” he told reporters.

After gathering samples from a massive, spinning rubble pile of an asteroid, considered one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system, the spacecraft is making a long, roundabout loop back to Earth. The samples will arrive in 2023.

Before Osiris-Rex arrived at Bennu in 2018, telescopes supplied valuable information about the asteroid, which has a diameter of about a third of a mile. Over the course of two and a half years, the spacecraft gathered enough data to assist scientists better anticipate the asteroid’s orbital path far into the future.

Their results, which were published in the journal Icarus, should aid in the tracking of future asteroids and provide Earth with a greater fighting chance if and when another dangerous space rock approaches.

Before Osiris-Rex arrived on the scene, astronomers estimated that Bennu would strike Earth in the year 2200, with a 1-in-2,700 chance of doing so. Through the year 2300, the probability is now 1 in 1,750. September 24, 2182 is the single most dangerous day.