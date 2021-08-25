According to MPs, Pakistan should be removed off the travel blacklist.

Members of Parliament are urging the Health Secretary to remove Pakistan from the travel warning list.

The letter, sent by Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi, claims that the country’s inclusion on the red list is causing people “grievous pain” by preventing them from seeing family members.

It comes as the UK government prepares to reform its traffic light system, which sets the testing and quarantine procedures for pandemic arrivals.

Arrivals from countries on the red list are required to stay in a quarantine hotel for ten days at a cost of £2,285 for lone travelers.

There were regular flights between all major UK airports and the Asian nation prior to the Covid era, with many people in the UK having relations there and requesting that it be moved to the amber list.

Quarantine is waived for people who have been completely vaccinated and are traveling from countries on the Amber List. Those who haven’t been properly jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests after they arrive.

16 MPs and Lord Khan of Burnley have signed the letter to Sajid Javid.

“Keeping Pakistan on the Red List is causing tremendous pain to so many people within the diaspora who have been unable to meet family members, notably seriously ill parents, as well as splitting spouses and children,” the report states.

According to the letter, Pakistan’s Covid positive rate has decreased from 7.70 percent to 6.78 percent, and its daily mortality rate has decreased from 77 to 74 deaths per day.

Other European countries, including Spain, Italy, and Germany, have not included Pakistan on their red lists and have implemented a home-based quarantine approach, according to the report.

“The government may have a policy allowing persons to travel with negative PCR testing and WHO-approved vaccines,” the letter reads (of which the majority in Pakistan are).

“Rather than paying a hefty sum to isolate in sub-standard motels, the arriving traveler could quarantine at home and be subjected to repeat testing until their quarantine is completed.”

Mexico, Turkey, and parts of South America and Africa are among the countries still on the UK’s blacklist.