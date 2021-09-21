According to MP, a data breach will force ‘left behind’ Afghan interpreters to relocate.

According to a Conservative former military minister, interpreters in Afghanistan will be “changing house again tonight” as a result of a data leak involving individuals seeking to enter the UK.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated it has initiated an inquiry into the data breach and has contacted anyone who have been affected, with authorities offering guidance on how to minimize the danger posed by the data leak.

According to reports, some of those whose information has been made public are fleeing the Taliban, who took control of the war-torn country last month.

“The truth about how we treated our Afghan interpreters will come out,” Johnny Mercer tweeted.

“All of the patting on the back for Operation Pitting hides a criminally negligent performance by the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office in performing our duties to these people.

“I reiterate, the vast majority of people have been left behind, and they will most likely be moving again tonight.”

He told the Palestinian news agency that the abuse of Afghan interpreters was “very disgraceful.”

He went on to say that his concerns about the Arap program – the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy – were a result of “serious misreporting” after he and other defense officials wrote to the Defence Secretary and the Home Secretary.

“Their arrogance will cost lives, and this recent instance will just hasten the process. He described it as “very disgraceful.”

Officials stated it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the case’s facts, although the BBC reports that the breach involves an email.

More than 250 people seeking relocation to the UK – many of whom are in hiding – were accidentally copied into an email from the Ministry of Defense requesting for an update on their position, according to the broadcaster.

According to the investigation, some of the email addresses included photographs.

“We promised these Afghan interpreters that we would keep them secure, but instead this breach has put lives at risk,” Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey said.

“Right now, the objective is to ramp up efforts to safely transport these Afghans to the United Kingdom.

“This is the MoD’s second big data breach this year, following the discovery of sensitive documents at a bus stop in Kent in June.

“Obviously, the Defence Secretary needs to clean up his act.”

