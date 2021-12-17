According to medical examiners, the ten people who died during the Astroworld concert died of compression asphyxia.

Medical examiners in Houston presented the results of their investigation on Thursday, ruling that all 10 people who died at Travis Scott’s Houston Astroworld event died from compression asphyxia, which occurs when people are pushed together so tightly that they can’t breathe or move.

According to one of the medical specialists who spoke, the rapid and dramatic increase in pressure as people were squeezed against each other forced the air out of their lungs, and they likely passed out within a minute due to oxygen deprivation.

The victims varied in age from nine to twenty-seven years old, and all ten fatalities were deemed accidental. Cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol were discovered in one man’s system, all of which contributed to his rapid loss of oxygen.

On the scene, about 300 people were treated for injuries, with 25 of them being sent to the hospital.

Dr. George W. Williams, a critical care anesthesiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, said the victims likely felt “like being crushed by a car” as thousands of pounds of pressure was suddenly applied to their chest.

“Seconds do matter in allowing that person to recover and be saved from that horrific occurrence… Organs such as the brain and heart begin to be injured, and after three to four minutes, the injury has progressed to the point where the person can no longer be saved “Williams stated his opinion.

The Houston Police Department is investigating Scott and other festival organizers for the events that led to the deaths, but the police have not specified when the investigation will be concluded or if charges will be brought. Hundreds of lawsuits have been brought against Scott and the organizers as a result of the incident by relatives of those who died and others who were injured.

Medical examiners from Houston’s Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences had to wait several weeks for further test findings after rap superstar Travis Scott’s concert on Nov. 5 before making definitive determinations on the cause and manner of the fatalities.

The ten persons killed were among the 50,000 people who attended the festival and were present when Scott’s performance turned fatal.

