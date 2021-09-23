According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, over 180 women have been killed by men in England since March 2020.

His remarks came as British police investigated the September 17 homicide of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked in Kidbrooke during a five-minute walk through a park on her way to see a friend.

Khan told ITV, “We have to treat this issue with the same seriousness that we treat other concerns.”

According to a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, authorities are striving to hire more police officers and have submitted a new plan to reduce violence against women and girls early in 2020. According to the Associated Press, police are seeking further information about the murder of Nessa, a primary school teacher, and are investigating whether her death was caused by a stranger.

“We understand that the community, as well as ourselves, is outraged by this murder, and we are utilizing every resource at our disposal to discover the person responsible,” Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said.

A member of the public discovered Nessa’s remains in a neighborhood park about 24 hours after she died.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder, but he was later freed while the case was investigated further. On Monday, the results of a post-mortem examination were inconclusive.

On Friday, a vigil will be held in Nessa’s honor.

Nessa’s parents are “inconsolable,” according to a cousin who spoke to the BBC. Nessa was remembered as “wonderful,” “kind,” and “caring” by Lisa Williams, the headteacher at Rushley Green Primary School, where she worked.

The crime happened just months after a serving police officer abducted, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard, 33, in south London. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the Everard case, which stunned the country.

Khan stated that he believes women’s and girls’ violence should be taken more seriously.

“I believe this should be given the same level of importance as counterterrorism. He stated, “I agree with the inspector who labeled this an epidemic.”

Sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were also killed, according to the mayor. This is a condensed version of the information.