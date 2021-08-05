According to Liverpool Council’s senior commissioner, “more personnel could quit.”

More personnel could depart Liverpool Council, according to the main commissioner assigned to supervise the struggling body.

Following a disastrous council inspection report earlier this year, Mike Cunningham is leading a team of four commissioners who are overseeing critical city council departments.

Max Caller headed the inspection, which discovered severe flaws, money wasted, and a hostile culture in some council departments.

The government requested the assessment after a series of arrests linked to the council were made as part of a Merseyside Police corruption probe.

Former mayor Joe Anderson, who resigned from his post, was one of those jailed. He is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

Mr Cunningham told the BBC that further faults would inevitably be discovered by the commissioners, who will remain at the council for at least three years.

Some employees have already left the council, and more may follow, he said, adding that it would be “naive” not to expect employees to go as the authority strives to improve.

“If someone comes to us with an allegation or a complaint of bullying, intimidation, or inappropriate behavior while we are working, we will make sure it is handled very seriously and that necessary actions are done,” he said.

Commissioners are now in charge of the ailing roads and regeneration departments, but that authority might be expanded if other issues emerge.

Mr Cunningham told the BBC that after six weeks on the council, he thought Mr Caller’s inspection report was “on the money,” but that the new city mayor, Joanne Anderson, had showed a “clear willingness to improve.”

“We believe things are already better [but]we are not assuming that everything in the garden is yet rosy,” he remarked.

The commissioners’ first report to Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick is due in September, and according to Mr Cunningham, it will establish “the baseline position from which we will then measure changes.”