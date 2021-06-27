According to Lewis, the EU must follow up its words with deeds on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brandon Lewis has stated that the EU must follow up its words about showing flexibility on the Northern Ireland Protocol with deeds.

The Northern Ireland Secretary made it clear that the government would take steps to “rectify” the “significant disruption” created by post-Brexit Irish Sea trade arrangements.

Mr Lewis attributed the Protocol’s flaws to the EU’s “purist” application.

His comments on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show came as the UK and EU continue to negotiate measures to decrease the amount of red tape required to convey products from the UK to Northern Ireland.

Mr Lewis explained, “We have to make sure that we are delivering for people in Northern Ireland, that we obtain the flexibility so that people in Northern Ireland have the same experience as people anywhere else in the United Kingdom in terms of being able to acquire items and things.”

“Now that’s a two-way street, and the EU needs to demonstrate the flexibility they keep claiming.”

The Protocol, which was agreed upon by the EU and the UK to maintain the land border on the island of Ireland open, has resulted in a slew of new checks and limits on goods crossing from the United Kingdom into Northern Ireland.

The EU has signaled that it is willing to allow a UK request to prolong a temporary exemption period from the embargo for another three months in order to give the UK time to find an alternative solution.

The talks are taking place as tensions between Northern Ireland loyalists and the rest of the UK rise over measures they allege have pushed a constitutional wedge between the two regions.

There are fears that loyalist resentment will boil over during the sensitive loyal order parading season in Northern Ireland this summer.

On Monday, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will testify before a Stormont committee about the EU’s position on the Protocol.

Mr Lewis acknowledged that he had sent a tweet. (This is a brief piece.)