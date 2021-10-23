According to Labour, the Defence Secretary should initiate an investigation into a possible cover-up of a murder near an army post.

Agnes Wanjiru’s body was discovered at the Lions Court Hotel in Nanyuki, Kenya, two months after she vanished in March 2012.

The Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp is near to the town.

An first investigation was fruitless, but a new one has been initiated after an inquest postponed until 2019 ruled Ms Wanjiru was illegally slain, according to the Sunday Times.

According to the newspaper, a soldier accused of the murder has been identified by his buddies.

The soldier allegedly admitted to the death, according to the Sunday Times, and another soldier reported it to top authorities at the time — but no action was taken.

Ms Wanjiru died as a consequence of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, according to a post-mortem study.

There was also evidence that she had been beaten, albeit it was unclear whether she had been sexually abused due to her body’s condition.

Ms Wanjiru, a sex worker, was last seen leaving the hotel’s bar with a British soldier, according to witnesses.

“The specifics of this young Kenyan woman’s death are awful,” Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey said, “yet there’s still no action from defence ministers on reports of significant errors by the British military exposed in this case.”

“There has been no investigation into the soldiers involved by the Ministry of Defense, and no investigation into why the Ministry of Defense failed to respond when Kenyan detectives requested assistance.”

“After nine years, justice for Agnes and her family is finally being served.

“The Secretary of Defense ought to take this more seriously.” He should provide Kenyan detectives his full cooperation and begin an investigation into any suspected cover-up by commanding officers, military police, or the Ministry of Defense.

“When our military serve abroad, they defend British principles, and these claims, if true, would undermine those ideals profoundly.”

“This is another another case that raises serious concerns about how crimes in the military are reported, investigated, and prosecuted.

“Military justice’s failure jeopardizes our relationships with.”

