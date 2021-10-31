According to Labour, the Chancellor is raiding women’s wallets with a £48 billion budget raid.

Labour has accused the Chancellor of “picking women’s pockets” with his Budget, alleging that it will cost women nearly £50 billion.

According to the House of Commons Library’s analysis for the Opposition, Rishi Sunak’s Budget, when combined with other recent policy changes, will leave women £48 billion poorer.

Anneliese Dodds, the shadow equalities secretary and party chair, branded the results “scandalous.”

The library predicts that £39.3 billion of the increase in national insurance contributions announced last month to 1.25 percentage points from April to help fund the NHS and social care will come out of women’s budgets, according to working papers supplied by the library.

According to the report, women will bear 51% of the costs of decreasing the pension triple lock to a double lock for a year starting in 2022/23.

According to Labour, the £15.5 billion bill for the reform will leave women retirees £2,500 worse off over the next five years than they would have been otherwise.

Following the decision to put back the pension credit to housing benefit merger date from April 2023 to the same month in 2025, a further £161 million will be removed from women’s salaries.

“It’s outrageous that this Conservative Government is taking women’s pockets at a time when so many people are still picking up the pieces after the Covid-19 outbreak,” Ms Dodds said.

“Women required a plan to deal with the rising cost of living, to reduce the tremendous tax load on working people, and to spur economic growth.

“What they got was an out-of-touch budget that slashed taxes on banks, frequent flyers, and champagne while putting women in a £48 billion hole over the next six years.”

“The fact that this Budget contains no actual equality impact assessments tells you all you need to know about this government’s goals.” “Equality isn’t one of the Conservatives’ core values.” The “Budget robbery” on women’s finances, according to the party, comes at a time when women are still dealing with the “hugely uneven impact” of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Women were more likely to be furloughed, to lose pay due to homeschooling, and to work in fields where they were not expected.””

