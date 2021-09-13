According to Labour, many employees will be £1,000 worse off as a result of Tory tax increases.

According to Labour, under Tory proposals, hospitality and retail employees will lose more than £1,000 per year.

The Conservatives’ announcement of a national insurance boost to fund NHS and social care, combined with expected cuts to Universal Credit and proposals to freeze the income tax personal allowance, according to the party’s own analysis, would cost a restaurant worker £1,130.

Many other workers, including those who guided the country through the pandemic, would be hit, with social care workers, nurses, teaching assistants, and supermarket workers losing more than £1,100 per year, according to Labour.

According to Labour’s estimate, a band 5 nurse would lose £1,159 next year, while a social care worker would lose £1,108, a supermarket worker £1,040, and a teaching assistant £1,040.

Boris Johnson has argued that increasing national insurance is the “appropriate, logical, and fair approach.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, on the other hand, has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of “placing the very wealthy ahead of working people who have to foot the bill.”

Sir Keir will meet hospitality and retail workers at Rose’s Cafe in London on Monday with deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“The Conservatives’ intentions to impose unjust levies are an attack on working people, as well as an attack on the major worker heroes who have helped our country overcome the pandemic,” he said.

“The Government’s announcement on social care will not solve the crisis in social care, clear the backlog in our NHS, or safeguard homeowners from having to sell their houses to pay for care.

“As is customary with this Prime Minister, working people will bear the brunt of his failure.

“A double punch of a national insurance tax hike and a decrease to Universal Credit will hit 2.5 million working families.

“This is the same old Conservative policy of prioritizing the wealthiest above working people who must foot the bill.”

“Conservative ministers are taking £1,000 out of the pockets of my old coworkers who work on the front lines of our social care sector,” Ms Rayner remarked.

“Not a tax increase, but a salary raise for our essential worker heroes is required. It is inexcusable that a caregiver would do such a thing.” “The summary comes to an end.”