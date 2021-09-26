According to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the party has “locked the door on anti-Semitism.”

Sir Keir Starmer said that Labour has “closed the door on anti-Semitism” within the party after members voted stringent new rule amendments.

Labour’s leader declared that a “dark chapter” in the party’s history had come to an end.

A fully independent complaints process to combat anti-Semitism was one of the reforms endorsed at the party’s summit in Brighton.

“We have closed the door to anti-Semitism in the Labour Party this evening,” Sir Keir said at a reception for party activists. We’ve moved on from the bleak chapter.

“Now that we’ve closed the door to anti-Semitism, it will never be opened again in our Labour Party.

“We will be a Labour Party that is inclusive, open, and tolerant, proud of our country and proud of the world.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews applauded Labour’s revised policy, which came after the Equality and Human Rights Commission issued a critical report.

“The result shows that Labour is on its way to dispelling the anti-Semitism spectre that has lingered over it for the past few years,” said Board of Deputies head Marie van der Zyl.

“While there is definitely more work to be done, Labour must continue to demonstrate that British Jews will not be marginalized in the party again.”

Former Labour MP Ruth Smeeth of the Jewish Labour Movement said she felt “sick” being in Brighton during the debate on the reforms at the party’s conference, fearing more abuse.

But she maintained a belligerent tone, insisting that the party is “turning the page on the blight of anti-Semitism that has infected” it, adding to the abusers, “You failed. We’re still around.”

A fully independent complaints process to combat anti-Semitism was one of the reforms endorsed at the party’s summit.

In reaction to the harsh assessment by the equality watchdog examining Labour’s handling of the issue under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, the party unveiled its plan for a substantial revamp.

Mark Ferguson, a member of Labour’s National Executive Committee, began the debate by saying, “I want to begin, from this chair, on behalf of the entire party, to apologize to our Jewish members.”

“We apologize to our Jewish members, supporters, and the general public. Don’t worry, that won’t happen again.”

Sir Keir, the current leader, was present throughout the argument.

Mr. Smeeth, Ms. Smeeth, Ms. Smee “The summary has come to an end.”