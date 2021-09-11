According to Labour leader Ed Miliband, the events of September 11th are still raw 20 years later.

The ramifications of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to Sir Keir Starmer, are still “very acute” 20 years later.

The Labour leader was speaking as the globe commemorated the 20th anniversary of al Qaida’s attack on New York’s Twin Towers.

He also stated that Saturday was a day to commemorate and honor those who had died.

“20 years ago today, the world was stunned as we witnessed an unprecedented and horrific act of violence on American soil,” Sir Keir remarked.

“On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed the bloodiest terrorist attack in history…

with nearly 3,000 individuals sadly killed…

There were 67 people from the United Kingdom among them.

“Today, we honor and remember them.

“As our American friends recognize this tough period in their history, we offer our support.

“And we commemorate those who have perished as a result of terror in all parts of the globe.

“They will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

“The effects of the September 11th attacks are still being felt today. The tragedy is still fresh in our minds.

“However, as we approach this milestone, I’m confident that our determination has never been greater.

“By promoting our ideals of justice and peace, we will continue to oppose terror and violence.”