According to Labour, a loophole forces care employees to labor for less than the minimum wage.

A loophole, according to Labour, forces care workers to work for less than the minimum wage.

According to the Department of Labour, care workers are paid less than the minimum wage because of a loophole that prevents them from being compensated for time spent commuting between appointments.

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has called for a vote on legislation introduced by Labour’s Liverpool MP Paula Barker to close the loophole, describing the situation as “a scandal.”

“It is a national disgrace that care workers are paid less than the legal minimum wage, let alone a living wage,” she said.

“Labour will stop this scandal and treat our social care heroes with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

In September 2020, a group of homecare workers employed by Haringey Council contractors won £10,000 each after a tribunal decided that firms not paying employees for time spent commuting between care appointments were breaking the law.

“Putting an end to the dishonest practices that plague the care sector cannot come soon enough,” said Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison trade union, which backed the care workers. This applies not only to low pay, but also to the use of zero-hours contracts and insufficient sick pay.

“The administration must also be courageous in its reform initiatives, which are desperately needed. Not only should we address the deplorable pay and working conditions, but we should also construct a world-class national health-care system in which we can all take pride.”

Local governments would be required to assess whether their social care providers were paying at least the minimum wage, and to cancel contracts with those that were not, according to MP Paula Barker.

It was set to be considered in January as a Private Members’ Bill, which refers to legislation submitted by backbenchers rather than the administration.

Despite the fact that seven of the eight Private Members’ Bills debated became law, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg put a stop to future Private Members’ Bill debates before Ms Barker’s could be considered.

Ms Rayner continued, “The very least the government can do for our caregivers is pass a simple piece of legislation eliminating this loophole and ensuring carers are paid the legal minimum wage to which they are entitled.”