According to Kylian Mbappe, he “wouldn’t guarantee Liverpool the title.” Crouch, Peter

This summer, Liverpool has been mentioned as a possible contender for Kylian Mbappe.

However, Peter Crouch, a former Liverpool striker, claims that acquiring Mbappe’s services will not guarantee the Reds the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign the French international this summer due to his €200 million price tag, which puts him out of contention for a move from Paris to Anfield.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards has created a successful recruitment strategy of acquiring undervalued players and transforming them, so Liverpool splashing big on a blockbuster deal would be out of character.

However, with the PSG forward’s contract set to expire soon, the Reds have been placed on high transfer notice.

Liverpool may be able to come in and sign the prodigy for nothing next summer.

The 22-year-old has expressed his desire to quit the French club, telling his teammates that he will honor his contract’s final year and depart on a free transfer next summer.

Despite his appreciation for the player, Crouch does not believe the arrival of the World Cup champion will make or break Liverpool’s title bid.

“Kylian Mbappe would be a fantastic addition, but does Liverpool have the financial muscle to make it happen?” A deal for Mbappe would be extremely expensive.

“Mbappe would freshen up that front three with the way he plays and the way Liverpool play with that intensity and quickness. But the way Liverpool has bought in the past has been to buy someone who isn’t at the peak of their game right now and then improve them.

“Even if they signed Mbappe, they wouldn’t be certain of the title. I understand he’s a fantastic player, but Manchester City is so powerful that whatever their competitors get won’t tie up the league.”

Liverpool, according to the podcast presenter, will need to make more signings this summer.

The return of players from injury and international duty is expected to strengthen Klopp’s squad, with Crouch praising Thiago Alcantara in particular.

However, Ibrahima Konate is the club’s lone new signing so far this summer, and Liverpool must spend in this transfer window to avoid a repeat of last year’s injury issue. The summary comes to a close.