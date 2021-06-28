According to Keep Britain Tidy’s boss, the UK is not a leading green nation.

After receiving a royal honor from the Prince of Wales, the head of an environmental organisation has stated that she does not feel the UK is a leading green nation.

Allison Ogden-Newton, the chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, was awarded an OBE for services to the environment in the first major investiture ceremony since the March 2020 lockdown at St James’s Palace.

Following the ceremony, she stated that Britain is Europe’s “biggest consumer of food and beverages on the go,” as well as the continent’s only country without a deposit return program to combat the use of non-recyclable items.

This would entail a recycling system in which customers pay a modest deposit for plastic and glass bottles, which is refunded when the bottles are returned to a store.

“Well, really, no,” she answered when asked if the UK, which is hosting this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is a leading power in tackling climate challenges.

“You know, we’re one of the few European countries without a deposit return plan, which we know would make a significant difference and which I just addressed with His Royal Highness.

“We know it would cut the number of littered bottles by around 90%.

“It was going to be implemented, but it’s now been postponed until 2024, so that’s one way the government might make a significant difference quickly.”

Ms. Ogden-Newton claims that the UK consumes more than six billion plastic coffee cups per capita each year, causing “huge environmental impacts,” and that plastic pollution has been exacerbated by coronavirus PPE being abandoned in open spaces.

She claimed the heir to the throne was “extremely excited” about the environment and promised to back her call for the UK government to move forward with plans for a deposit refund scheme.

“We had a pretty lively talk – he’s extremely interested in helping us bring the word home about the need for a deposit return system, which is something that’s very important to us,” she said. (This is a brief piece.)