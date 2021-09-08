According to Kavita Mariwalla, there are three ways to turn pain into purpose.

In life, there will always be moments of darkness and grief, and these moments can be overwhelming, appearing almost impossible to overcome. Trials and pain, as Kavita Mariwalla points out, reveal your genuine potential. You can learn to transform your suffering into a motivator and keep pushing forward.

Mariwalla offers three methods to help you turn your suffering into purpose, even in the darkest moments of your life:

Mariwalla points out that your sorrow and suffering might sometimes stem from a sense of being alone, abandoned, and unwanted. Finding your sense of self-worth can help you turn your suffering into something positive. It offers you a completely new perspective on who you are and what you can accomplish.

Humans have a tendency to focus on problems rather than solutions. You become fixated on what went wrong rather than how to proceed. According to Mariwalla, it is quite simple to slip into this trap, but you must avoid it. Work on finding solutions to the problems you’re having, and even modest movements ahead will eventually pull you out of your bind. Mariwalla continues, “It’s pointless to worry over your troubles; your efforts would be better spent on other useful pursuits.”

Moving on from suffering and difficult times does, in fact, take a long time. You can’t undo what happened in the past, no matter how much you want for a different conclusion. Mariwalla advises putting the past behind you and focusing on the future. You cannot find your life’s purpose if you dwell in the past. Kavita Mariwalla realizes that sometimes holding on feels like the best option. Life, on the other hand, is about progress and growth.

You don’t have to finish everything at once; take your time, adds Kavita Mariwalla. It is, nonetheless, critical that you make an attempt to progress.