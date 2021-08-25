According to Kamala Harris, the US will fight China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea.

Vice President Kamala Harris told leaders in Vietnam on Wednesday that the US will retain its presence in the South China Sea to help counter China’s “bullying” behavior in crucial commercial waters.

Harris underlined Washington’s aim to raise its relationship with Hanoi from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership during a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, a designation that might imply stronger security cooperation.

Vietnam is one of a half-dozen littoral governments in the South China Sea that claim land in the energy-rich waters, where a number of vital sea lanes facilitate about a third of world traffic by sea. In the past, Hanoi and Beijing have clashed over the China-controlled Paracel Islands, also known as Xisha in Chinese.

“We need to find ways to put pressure on Beijing to comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and to fight its aggressive and exorbitant maritime claims,” Harris told Nguyen.

Her reprimand of China was similar to what she said in Singapore on Tuesday, when she accused China of pressure and intimidation in the sea.

The United States is the only country in the region that has performed regular freedom of navigation operations in the waters surrounding the Paracel Islands, which has irritated China each time.

Over oppose Beijing’s expansive claims to practically the whole area, Harris pledged to continue the US’ “strong presence in the South China Sea.”

Harris is the first Vice President of the United States to visit Vietnam. She assured President Nguyen that the United States would work to enhance bilateral ties and support a “strong, prosperous, and independent Vietnam.”

“In a quarter-century, our relationship has come a long way,” she remarked.

In a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Harris announced a contribution of 1 million Pfizer vaccines to the country, where only a small fraction of the population gets vaccinated despite a Delta variant outbreak. The additional dosages, which are expected to arrive in Vietnam within 24 hours, increase the total donation to Vietnam to $6 million.

On Wednesday, the vice president was scheduled to speak at a health-security meeting and attend a press conference for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Southeast Asia regional office. This is a condensed version of the information.