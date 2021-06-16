According to Johnson, Nato does not want a “new Cold War” with China.

Boris Johnson insisted that Nato does not want a new Cold War with China, but acknowledged that it does pose “challenges” to the Western alliance.

The Prime Minister traveled to Brussels for a meeting of Nato leaders, with China and Russia being two of the alliance’s most pressing concerns. “I don’t think anyone around the table today wants to descend into a new Cold War with China,” Mr Johnson said as he arrived at the Brussels summit. “I don’t think that’s where people are..”

“I believe people see challenges and things that we must work together to overcome. “But they see opportunities as well, and I believe we should do it together.”

”

US President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, and Johnson said he will deliver some “pretty tough messages” to Putin. “I’m always hopeful that things will improve with Russia,” Mr Johnson said, “but… I’m afraid that so far it’s been pretty disappointing from the UK point of view.” “When I saw President Putin, I made that very clear, saying, ‘Look, you know, we’re willing to do things differently, we’re willing to try to have closer relations, but you have to change the way you behave.’ “You’ll recall what happened in Salisbury, where innocent members of the public were poisoned by Novichok, and one woman tragically died as a result.” “That’s not the way to act..”

NATO allies stood by Britain at the time, and I’m sure President Biden will send President Putin some tough messages over the next few days. ”

Mr Johnson is expected to use the meeting to highlight how security threats exacerbated the Covid crisis, including cyber attacks on some alliance members’ healthcare systems.