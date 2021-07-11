According to Javid, the NHS backlog could reach 13 million people on the waiting list.

Sajid Javid, the new Health Secretary, has warned that NHS waiting lists might reach 13 million in the coming months, as fears about the health service’s backlog grow.

Mr Javid claimed the growing number of individuals waiting for non-Covid treatment on the NHS had surprised him the most since returning to the Cabinet following Matt Hancock’s resignation, in his first interview with The Sunday Telegraph since taking up the role two weeks ago.

“What struck me the most was when I was told that the waiting list was going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” he told the newspaper.

“As of today, it’s gone up from 3.5 million to 5.3 million, and I asked the officials, ‘What do you mean ‘a lot worse,’ expecting it might increase from 5.3 million to six million, seven million.’ No, they said, it’ll go up by millions, possibly as much as 13 million.

“Hearing that number of 13 million has completely focused my thoughts, and dealing with it is going to be one of my top objectives because we can’t have that.”

It comes as NHS trusts face a combination of challenges, including an increase in Covid cases, a backlog for other treatments such as cancer tests and heart disease, and staff shortages as a result of workers being forced to self-isolate if they are pinged by the Covid app.

NHS Providers, the membership organization for NHS trusts in England, has warned that up to a fifth of employees at one NHS trust could be missing in just three weeks, potentially causing 900 surgeries to be canceled.

After No 10 stated that NHS personnel may be spared from needing to stay at home if they received two jabs, Mr Javid told The Sunday Telegraph that there was “every reason to assume that we can take a more reasonable and balanced approach to the isolation policy.”

He also mentioned that increasing taxes to fund social care could be a “realistic and clear” answer.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairperson of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, has previously stated that death rates were on the rise. The summary comes to a close.