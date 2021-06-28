According to Javid, once the Covid limits were lifted, there was no going back.

Sajid Javid, the new Health Secretary, has stated that eliminating the coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible is his “absolute priority” and that there will be “no going back” once they are lifted.

As he took over from Matt Hancock, who resigned over the weekend, the former chancellor sounded a less cautious tone on lockdown limitations.

However, ahead of making a statement to MPs in Parliament, Mr Javid emphasised the importance of being “careful” in making any changes to ensure they were irreversible.

He was scheduled to speak in the House of Commons later Monday, in anticipation of the earliest date set for the lifting of restrictions.

Boris Johnson, while announcing the postponement of all legal social distance controls earlier this month, downplayed the possibility of a so-called “freedom day” on July 5, stating it was far more likely to happen on July 19.

“I want to see the restrictions lifted and life going back to normal as quickly as possible,” Mr Javid said during a visit to St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

“Right now, that is my number one priority. I’d like to see those limits abolished as soon as possible.

“You’ll have to wait for my statement to Parliament later today for the road plan on that.

“It will be irreversible; there will be no turning back.” That is why we must exercise caution during the process.”

Mr Hancock was long seen as one of the Cabinet’s more pro-lockdown voices, but quit as health secretary on Saturday after leaked CCTV photographs showed him kissing an aide in his ministerial office, violating coronavirus regulations.

Some expected his successor, as a former chancellor, to focus on the country’s financial health, with some in the Tory party hoping for a quicker return to normalcy, despite the surge in Covid-19 infections fueled by the Delta variety.

Mr Javid expressed his concerns about protracted lockdowns and how they might affect the economy in an interview last year.

Mr. Javid was advised by health officials on Monday. (This is a brief piece.)