According to Israeli researchers, Pfizer’s Booster Shot boosts Omicron protection by a factor of 100.

New research out of Israel reveals that current vaccines may be useful as the international medical community continues to explore the Omicron variety.

On Saturday, the findings of a study conducted by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center and the Ministry of Health’s Central Virology Laboratory were published. Researchers discovered that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot appears to provide significant protection against the novel strain, implying that booster doses in general may be critical in combating it.

Israeli researchers followed 20 patients who had had a Pfizer booster dose a month before and compared them to 20 patients who had just received their second shot 5-6 months before. The outcomes were startling.

“People who received the second dose 5 or 6 months ago have lost their ability to neutralize the Omicron. While there are others who are opposed to the Delta [version], “Gili Regev-Yochay, director of Sheba Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Unit, explained to the press. “The good news is that it grows by a factor of a hundred with the booster dose. The booster dose provides great protection. It’s about four times less powerful than the Delta’s neutralizing ability.” The research team also stated that they used authentic samples of the Omicron variety in their investigation. Other experiments, they noted, have utilized a “pseudovirus” designed to imitate the strain’s alterations.

The findings of this study corroborate those of an earlier study from the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, which was one of the first countries to uncover the variation. Pfizer’s two-dose vaccination is only around 22% efficient in protecting against the Omicron form, according to the study, which was published on Tuesday.

This decrease in efficacy, according to the researchers, “basically [compromises]the vaccine’s ability to defend against infection.” They did say, however, that the neutralizing levels provided by the two-dose vaccine are “about sufficient for protection against severe illness.” Overall, preliminary data reveals that, while the Omicron variety appears to be more infectious and vaccine-resistant than Delta, it may cause mild to moderate symptoms in the majority of patients. Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced cautious optimism about the severity of the outbreak on December 5. This is a condensed version of the information.