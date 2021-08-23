According to Israel, a vaccine booster provides four times the protection for older people than two doses of the vaccine.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, older persons who received a third dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination had much superior protection from infection and serious disease than those who received only two doses.

According to the findings, persons aged 60 and up showed at least four times higher levels of protection against infection 10 days after having the booster shot than those who just had two doses. The study also discovered that a third shot for that age group provided five to six times higher protection against serious sickness and hospitalization after ten days.

According to Reuters, the new data was originally presented at a Health Ministry panel on Thursday and then uploaded to the ministry’s website on Sunday, though the study’s full details have yet to be revealed.

Individuals aged 60 and up are most sensitive to COVID-19, and since the end of July, they have been able to receive a Pfizer booster dose in Israel. Over one-third of persons in that age bracket have already had a third vaccination, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Israel extended the age of eligibility for a booster shot to anybody over the age of 40 on Thursday. Pregnant women, teachers, and health-care employees under the age of 65 are now eligible for third doses, according to the government. Those who receive the third dose must wait at least five months following their second dose to obtain it.

Beginning at the end of September, the United States will provide booster shots to all Americans. However, people should wait at least eight months after their second dosage of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before getting the booster, according to the recommendations.

That time span, according to health officials, represents current knowledge of when vaccine protection against serious illness may begin to fade. Some specialists believe that a booster shot given before the eight-month mark is less beneficial.

“The available data clearly show that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decline over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and we are beginning to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease in association with the dominance of the Delta variant,” federal health officials said last week.

The Food and Drug Administration released a statement on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.