According to Instagram, the most popular Love Island contestant in 2021 is

Although the islanders only arrived in the villa on Monday, viewers have already chosen their favorite.

There are presently five couples on the show, with two more bombshells arriving tonight.

Chloe chose Aaron over Shannon last night, leaving Shannon unmarried.

Shannon is the first to leave the villa, causing viewers to assume a twist.

She left in a shock exit last night, making her the quickest islander to ever leave Love Island.

Since their introduction, all of the islanders have amassed a sizable Instagram following, which is expected to continue to increase during the season.

The following are the islanders who have amassed the most fans since their stay at the villa:

Newly released Despite leaving last night, Shannon is the islander with the most followers.

She now has 314k Instagram followers, up from 191k when she originally started.

Next up is Brad, who, despite their fight in last night’s episode, is currently dating Faye.

On Instagram, the laborer has a whopping 129k followers, up from 29k on launch day.

Kaz, who is currently married to player Toby, is in a tight third place.

Due to her influencer status, she now has 126k followers, up from 72,700 when she first entered.

Jake Cornish, a water engineer, came in last.

With a kiss in tonight’s episode, his and Liberty’s romance appears to be heating up.

Jake now has 37.6k Instagram followers, up from 15,000 on the first day of Love Island.