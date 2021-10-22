According to Instagram, the best and worst behaved dog breeds.

The most well-behaved and the worst-behaved dog breeds have been identified.

Although each dog has its own personality, some breeds are known to be more well-behaved than others.

Protect My Paws, a website that reviews pet insurance companies, used Instagram to see which breed has the most decent boys and girls.

Researchers looked at Instagram posts that included a breed and a popular behavior hashtag like #gooddog, #cleverdog, #naughtypuppy, #cheekydog, or #muddydog.

They then mapped out the geolocations labeled and contrasted how many references of good and poor behavior there were for each breed in the 87,886 postings.

They combined all of this information to create charts and maps that reveal which breeds will be on Santa’s naughty list and which will be his favorite this year.

According to the data gathered, the Korean Jindo dog is the best behaved dog breed, with 75.86 percent of posts mentioning positive behavior.

The pointy-eared dogs, which are native to the South Korean island of Jindo, are known to be exceptionally devoted and clever. They were even named the 53rd National Treasure of South Korea in 1962, demonstrating how unique they are.

The Perro de Presa Canario, Rohedesian Ridgeback, Black Mouth Cur, Portuguese Water Dog, Belgian Malinois, and Miniature Pinscher were also on the list of best behaved breeds.

The Japanese Spitz was named the naughtiest of all the breeds, with naughty behavior hashtags appearing in 86.67 percent of the dogs’ posts.

These canines were by far the most misbehaving, with a 10% difference between them and the next most misbehaving breed.

They’re not all awful, though; they’re the family comedians, and they’re loyal and smart.

According to the study, the Hungarian herding dog Mudi, cockapoo, wirehaired Vizsla, Welsh terrier, Keeshond, and English springer spaniel are the canines most likely to give you a headache.

When it came to the countries with the best behaved dogs, Ukraine was proven to be the country of the good guys, with 96.72 percent of dogs reporting good behavior on Instagram.

In contrast, South Africa has some of the naughtiest dogs, with 87.85% of dog behavior posts being negative.

The United Kingdom wasn’t much. “The summary has come to an end.”