According to Houston police, a woman died after a carjacker dragged her down the street.

During a carjacking attempt in Houston, a guy allegedly pulled a woman sitting inside a parked car along the road, killing her.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to a robbery call in the 600 block of Uvalde Road in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon. According to KHOU, the culprit, who has not been recognized, went inside an auto parts business and grabbed some stuff, including a cell phone.

Despite the store’s attempts to stop him, he dashed across the street and into a car parked near a church. Jessica Garza, the victim, was in the passenger seat.

He tried to get Garza out of the SUV, but she was still strapped in and couldn’t get out fully.

He drove four to five blocks while dragging Garza, who was attempting to exit the vehicle. Before coming to a halt, the suspect hit six to seven additional automobiles. The woman was killed in the accident.

HPD Captain Belinda Null told CBS-affiliated TV station KHOU, “He struck many automobiles and things until the vehicle came to a stop, at which time he exited the vehicle and bolted.” “Unfortunately, she died as a result of the accident and the fact that she was unable to exit the vehicle because of the seat belt.”

After then, he exited the truck and escaped on foot. He was later apprehended at a Ralston Liquors store after attempting to kidnap employees.

“I said, ‘Sir, let us out.'” ‘Please let us out.’ ‘No,’ he said. Call the cops. Dashaundra Johnson, an employee at ABC 13, said, “Call the cops.” “I tried to get around him, but he didn’t budge. As a result, I began striking him with a stick. He began yanking on my arm, attempting to yank me back in.”

Witnesses, on the other hand, assisted the employees in escaping.

The guy is linked to multiple robberies recorded in the vicinity earlier in the day, according to officers.

A 71-year-old lady was slain during a robbery attempt on the same street last week, according to reports. Before hitting her with his car and speeding away, the suspect took her pocketbook. Martha Medina, the victim, was transported to the hospital, but physicians pronounced her dead.