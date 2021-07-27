According to historians The Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant might be found beneath Burton House.

According to a reputable historian, lost treasure such as the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail could be hidden beneath a manor house in Burton.

David Adkins, an archaeologist and historian who made news when he discovered a 10,000-year-old skull known as “Greta,” believes the Knights Templar’s lost riches could be hidden beneath Sinai Park House in a maze of tunnels and rooms.

According to one geologist, the imposing monument in Burton may be built on caverns large enough to hold Westminster Abbey.

David is now eager to track down the valuables looted by the Knights Templar during the crusades, which could include the golden Ark of the Covenant, which held the 10 Commandments, as well as the Holy Grail.

The 50-year-old did research that revealed ties between the Midlands property and the Knights Templar, an elite fighting order founded in 1119.

“Sinai House is undoubtedly England’s most important house,” he stated. It is a magnificent structure positioned high above the town on a hill.

“A deteriorating and endangered timber framed edifice, it harbors international secrets – and very likely the truth behind the Holy Grail itself.”

If David’s theory is true, he and Sinai House’s current owner Kate Murphy may be on the verge of solving a nearly 1,000-year-old mystery.

“There is a solid case to be made that the famed Templar loot is buried beneath the house,” David stated.

“No one has ever considered this notion before, and no one has ever conducted geophysical tests beneath the house.”

In the 1800s, researchers attempted to explore a secret route at Sinai House, but were forced back due to fumes, and the cellar’s stone archway has been bricked up ever since.

The Knights Templar, whose founder Hughes de Payens has familial ties to the nearby Burton Abbey Estate, used Sinai House as a hideout.

In literature, Payen was renamed Pagnel and then Paget, and in 1539, William Paget went to considerable measures to gain the Burton Abbey estate – only to ruin it later.

“Of course, the Templar treasure is the answer to both questions,” David explained.

“First and foremost, if Paget was a.”

