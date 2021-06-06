According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, there are “plenty of solid reasons” to vaccinate children.

Vaccinating youngsters could have “benefits” by averting school closures due to coronavirus outbreaks, according to Matt Hancock.

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was licensed for use in youngsters aged 12 to 15 by the UK authorities on Friday, although experts have raised ethical qualms about administering vaccines to a group considered to be at minimal risk from Covid-19.

Before reaching a final decision, the Health Secretary said he will examine recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the “appropriate approach.”

Despite agreeing that young people are “very rarely” affected “very negatively” by coronavirus infection, the senior Government minister claimed there were “plenty of solid reasons” for inoculating children.

As much as anyone, I want to safeguard education.

Following the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) recent Pfizer judgement, he suggested that preventing extended Covid in youngsters and ending school disruptions could be two grounds to go ahead with providing vaccines to kids aged 12-15.

“As of today, we are vaccinating those aged 30 and over, next week we will move to opening up vaccinations to under-30s who are adults, so we have a few weeks before we come out with a strategy for exactly how and if we take this forward,” Mr Hancock told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday show.

“We know that the vaccine protects you while also assisting you in stopping transmission, and I care about education as much as anyone… As a result, ensuring that we don’t have those whole bubbles having to go home, especially as we saw in the autumn, has educational benefits.”

His remarks came after a government adviser stated he was “not sure” it was the correct moment to give children immunizations when they were needed in poor countries to prevent deaths.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast: “If the world doesn’t have enough vaccine and you want to do the most. (This is a brief piece.)