According to Harris, the Obama administration has pledged $1.5 billion to improve health care in underserved areas.

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed on Monday that the Biden administration is committing considerable funds to improve health care in areas of the country where access is limited.

In the release, Harris stated that $1.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief law will be dedicated to improving access to doctors, nurses, and basic health care in underserved communities, particularly rural areas. In March, the $1.9 trillion financing package was passed into law.

The National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs are all supported by these awards, according to Harris’ announcement. “These initiatives address health inequalities and workforce shortages by offering scholarship and loan repayment support to health care students and professionals in exchange for a service commitment in hard-hit and high-risk regions.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this funding will support over 22,700 providers—the largest field strength in these programs’ history and a record number of skilled doctors, dentists, nurses, and behavioral health providers committed to working in underserved communities at a time when we most need them.”

The investment was suggested by the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which issued its final report on November 10. The Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program will get $330 million in funding, with the goal of increasing the number of physicians and dentists available in underprivileged areas.

“Disparities in health existed long before the virus arrived on our shores. “Health disparities are the result of larger, structural inequities,” Harris explained on Monday. “Our country must invest in a diverse healthcare staff and ensure that all Americans have equitable access to healthcare.” After allocating another $785 million to projects and organizations that help increase public faith in the COVID-19 vaccinations, the Biden-Harris administration made this announcement. The funding will also be used to support projects that help diversify the medical workforce, allowing the epidemic to be tackled in a wider range of communities.

While the White House seeks to improve general health care and provide better care for COVID-19, its mandates are also helping to raise immunization rates among particular groups of people. As. This is a condensed version of the information.