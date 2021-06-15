According to government proposals, care workers in Wales will be paid a “true living wage.”

The increase in pay for the entire social care workforce will “recognize the significant contribution” they made during the coronavirus outbreak, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Following Welsh Labour’s election victory, which left it one seat shy of an overall majority in the Senedd, Mr Drakeford’s Government unveiled its five-year plan to create Wales “stronger, greener, and fairer” on Tuesday.

Everyone under the age of 25 will be offered jobs, education, training, or self-employment; 30% of workers will work remotely; single-use plastics will be phased out; and 20,000 low-carbon communal dwellings for rent will be built.

Mr Drakeford expressed optimism that measures to pay care workers the genuine living wage – £9.50 an hour for workers outside of London – will be implemented in the “first half” of this Senedd’s five-year tenure.

The challenges social care workers had during the pandemic, he told the PA news agency, “does influence our thinking” in trying to raise their wages.

Mr Drakeford said, “Individuals in Wales have seen and will want to recognize the significant contribution that workforce has made to keeping some of Wales’ most vulnerable people safe during the pandemic.”

“I definitely recall meeting a group of people who had just determined, during the first lockdown, that the only way to ensure that the individuals they were caring for received the care they required was to move and live in the care home for seven weeks.

“They didn’t see their own families, and they did it because they were solely focused on the vulnerable people who entrusted them with their care.

“It’s experiences like this that make us all want to make sure those people are better compensated for the work they do.”

Mr Drakeford argued that the objective of 30% of staff working remotely rather than traveling into congested city centers like Cardiff is in line with how businesses operate.