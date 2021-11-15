According to fresh data, the number of first-time homebuyers has increased by 74% over the previous year.

According to new Halifax data, the number of people moving home and buying their first house has increased dramatically in the last year.

According to Halifax’s latest Homemover Review, homemovers increased by 132% to 265,070 in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period the previous year.

In addition, the number of first-time purchasers increased by 74% from 2020.

In the first half of 2021, Halifax had 151,040 homebuying transactions, up from 114,030 in the same period last year.

There were 461,010 house movements in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, up more than 50% from the previous year.

