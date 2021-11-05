According to French authorities, a migrant died while attempting to cross the English Channel.

One person was found dead on the beach of Wissant, near Calais, on Thursday morning after a boat filled with water was discovered, according to the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea.

They were discovered with two other people who were also hypothermic.

They were treated by emergency personnel before being brought to a local hospital, according to French officials.

It comes after another migrant perished on Wednesday while making the perilous crossing.

When the victim was retrieved from the sea, they were considered to be unconscious and were confirmed dead as rescuers returned to the dock.

Another person has gone missing.

During a French-led rescue effort in the Pas-de-Calais Strait on Tuesday night and into Wednesday, more than 400 people were saved, according to French authorities.

456 individuals were rescued or captured by UK police on Tuesday after small boats negotiated busy maritime waterways from France.

Prior to that, at least 19,756 migrants had already arrived in the UK this year, raising the total to more over 20,200, according to data collated by the PA news agency.

This is more than twice as much as the sum for the entire year of 2020.