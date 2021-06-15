According to Foster’s former adviser, Poots’ election will leave a “toxic legacy.”

The election of the DUP’s new leader, according to a former special adviser to Arlene Foster, will leave a “toxic legacy” with voters.

Mrs Foster quit as first minister in Stormont this week after Edwin Poots was elected party leader and replaced her.

Following the heated leadership contest in which Mr Poots defeated MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a number of councillors have quit the party.

Mrs Foster’s special adviser was former Belfast councillor Lee Reynolds, who departed his role last week despite remaining a member of the party.

Foster’s ‘Poots putsch’ will leave a sour taste in the mouths of women voters.

Mr Reynolds wrote in the Irish News that the DUP’s brand had been “damaged” by the events of the past two months.

“It is the DUP brand that is in bigger trouble,” he remarked. Arlene Foster’s popularity had dipped slightly, but not nearly as much as the DUP’s.

“The events of the last two months have significantly damaged the brand.

“The same objective might have been reached without the public brutality, as Peter Robinson (former DUP leader) has maintained, but a few willfully chose it to be that way — the conduct of lesser men.”

“He has poor favorability ratings among all age categories, both genders, DUP voters, and voters of all other parties,” Mr Reynolds said of new party head Mr Poots.

“In the public imagination, he’s a mix of Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Elliott” (former Ulster Unionist leader).

“In an Assembly election, this is hardly a recipe for retaining voters, attracting new first choices, or attracting transfers.”

Referring to the 19 elected representatives who voted for Mr Poots in the leadership election, Mr Reynolds said: “Nineteen people may have drunk the kool-aid but there is no independent evidence that voters have or will.”

"Then there's the Vote Poots – Get Paisley dynamic," he continued. Even the DUP brand will suffer as a result of this.