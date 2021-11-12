According to FM22, Liverpool’s top ‘wonderkids’ range from Gordon to Musialowski.

In the brand-new Football Manager 2022, the best young players at Liverpool have been revealed, with Jurgen Klopp having access to some of the world’s best potential.

Due to the quality of its database, Sports Interactive’s Football Manager is widely regarded as the best football simulator currently available, with clubs throughout the world utilizing FM for scouting and recruitment.

The database in Football Manager 22 comprises over 800,000 players and staff, and when it comes to finding the next big star, there are a few players earmarked for glory at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Raheem Sterling, and Conor Coady have all progressed through Liverpool’s academy in recent years, with each of them now playing for club or country on the biggest stages in the world.

Who are the top wonderkids at Anfield this year in the latest version of Football Manager, FM22?

The Reds’ young players with the greatest potential ability rating are listed below.

Liverpool’s best wonderkids in FM22

Each player in the Football Manager database is assigned a value out of 200 for both Current Ability (how excellent they are now) and Potential Ability (how good they could be) (how good they can become).

Potential Ability (PA) is assigned a negative value for the best wonderkids, giving them a potential ability range that can fluctuate based on their development.

A number of -10 indicates that the youngster has a Current Ability of 170/200 to 200/200, a value of -95 indicates that the youngster has a Current Ability of 160/200 to 190/200, and a value of -9 indicates that the youngster has a Current Ability of 150/200 to 180/200, and so on.

Here are Liverpool’s brightest young stars, all under the age of 21.

