According to Find My Pub, 11 pubs in Merseyside are in need of a new landlord.

Coronavirus limitations have been imposed, then relaxed, then re-imposed on the bar and hospitality industry over the last year.

It is hoped that the relaxation of all remaining lockdown measures will allow them to plan more confidently for the future.

Because so many people are spending more time in pubs, you might be inspired to open your own.

If that’s the case, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of fantastic boozers seeking for a landlord all throughout Merseyside.

We’ve put up a list of pubs in our region that are looking for new owners with the help of Find My Pub.

The fact that some pubs are looking for a new landlord does not imply that they are closed or without one.

Scroll down to discover if your neighborhood is included:

L14 5NG, East Prescot Road

“The Wheatsheaf has a traditional look and feel and is appreciated for its welcoming atmosphere,” the advertisement says. On weekends, the bar comes alive with a legendary entertainment schedule that includes open mic nights, local artists, karaoke, and charity events.

“In addition, the Wheatsheaf is well-known for its delectable food, with a superb selection of pub fare offered seven days a week, including a delectable Sunday roast.”

Self-employed management type of agreement Expenses on the way in: £3,000 Not applicable for annual rent

L12 7JD Mill Lane, West Derby

“The interior of the pub includes a single bar that feeds two trade rooms,” the listing says. The key to this pub’s success is to engage with the local community, provide great events like quiz nights, and support local teams and societies by showing live sports on TV.

“There is a beer garden and a parking lot outside.”

Tenancy agreement type Expenses to date: £32,125 £29,000 per annum in rent

L4 4BE Walton Road

“The pub is a conventional neighborhood pub and comprises of a single bar servery on the ground floor,” according to the marketing materials. The main bar area is located near the pub’s entrance, and there is a small raised area with fixed seating in the back. This area is distinct.” “The summary comes to an end.”