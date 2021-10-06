According to Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo, Michael Schumacher “can’t communicate” following a skiing accident in 2013, but “he’s there.”

Michael Schumacher’s condition has been revealed by the son of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, who stated that his father “can’t communicate.”

According to the Mirror, the seven-time world champion was put into a medically induced coma for six months after suffering a head injury while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

In September 2014, he was moved to his house near Lake Geneva, where he has been healing ever since. The family has remained tight-lipped about his illness, preferring to keep it quiet.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Piero Ferrari, the carmaker’s vice-chairman, stated at a Rome awards ceremony: “I’m sad we talk about him today as if he were dead.” He’s not dead; he’s alive and well, but unable to communicate.”

Former Ferrari boss and close friend Jean Todt, who helped orchestrate Schumacher’s domination in the early 2000s, recently expressed hope that the 52-year-old would recover.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with [Schumacher’s wife] Corinna after Michael’s catastrophic skiing accident,” Todt told German daily Bild.

“She is a wonderful woman who is the matriarch of the family. That was unexpected. It happened out of nowhere, and she didn’t have a choice.”

Last month, Netflix published the documentary Schumacher, which examines the German’s life and career on his way to becoming one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.

Corinna is among those who comment on the German driver’s voyage, as are two children, Gina and Haas rookie driver Mick.

Corinna breaks down in tears as she speaks publicly for the first time about the incident that forever ruined her and her family’s lives.

“We are,” the Formula One website stated. “Of course, I miss Michael every day,” Corinna Schumacher said touchingly of life today with her spouse, when asked about how the Schumachers had dealt with the situation. But I’m not the only one that misses him. The children, his family, his father, and everyone else in his environment. Michael is still here, despite the fact that everyone misses him. “He’s different, but he’s here, and I feel that gives us strength.”