According to Fauci, the Biden administration will review the South African travel ban.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is aiming to ease a travel ban on South Africa in a “fair length of time” as more is learned about the severity of the Omicron variant.

After rising worries about the variation, President Joe Biden issued the travel ban on Nov. 26.

“When the restriction was put on, it was put on to allow us time to understand out just what is going on,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“As we receive more information on cases in our own country and around the world, we’re keeping a close eye on them on a daily basis.” “Hopefully, in a reasonable amount of time, we’ll be able to lift that ban,” he said.

The travel prohibition is being reconsidered, according to Fauci, because there is no present indication that the Omicron form is any more dangerous than previous COVID variants.

“Thus far, though it’s too early to make any conclusive statements about it,” Fauci added, “it doesn’t appear to be of a significant degree of severity.”

Fauci stated that “we feel certain” of the vaccines and booster doses’ ability to protect against the Omicron form.

