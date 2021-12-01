According to Facebook, a fake biologist is behind a post claiming that US scientists were told to blame COVID on China.

According to the Associated Press, a network helped circulate bogus material regarding COVID-19 through a variety of accounts, including that of a fictitious Swiss biologist.

Wilson Edwards, a well-known account on the network, claimed that US authorities were employing “enormous pressure and even intimidation” to get scientists to blame China for COVID-19’s development. Hundreds of similar profiles began liking and sharing the fake claim shortly after the Edwards account was formed.

Facebook investigators, including disinformation investigation leader Ben Nimmo, claimed to have discovered linkages between the accounts and a Chengdu-based technology firm. The Chinese government does not appear to be a member of Facebook, and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it does not engage in social media “trickery.” Many Chinese news outlets, on the other hand, began quoting Edwards’ post in their coverage.

The Edwards account was eventually exposed as a hoax when Swiss authorities verified that no biologist by that name existed. “If you exist, we would want to meet you!” said the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, mocking the account. The problem of misinformation was not limited to Facebook. Similar accounts were common on Instagram and Twitter, where an account attributed to Edwards was previously active before it was suspended.

A call to reporters exposed the misinformation network, which included a conversation about the purge’s deletion of around 600 Facebook and Instagram profiles.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“It worked like an internet hall of mirrors,” Nimmo explained, “constantly reflecting the original phony character and its anti-US lies.”

The Edwards account was opened in July, and the operation began then.

Many of the accounts were ultimately discovered to be false, with some individuals pretending to be Europeans and others possibly using falsified profile images. Facebook also discovered connections between accounts and Chinese infrastructure company personnel working abroad.

On Wednesday, attempts to contact the companies mentioned in the report were unsuccessful.

Last year, Facebook discovered bogus accounts associated with the social media platform that had also gotten involved in American politics, with some posting memes that both insulted and backed former President Donald Trump. On Instagram, he was dubbed “the worst president ever!” by one user. This is a condensed version of the information.