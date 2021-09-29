According to experts, these are three of the top cake bakers in Wirral.

No celebration is complete without a flawless cake that not only tastes great but also looks fantastic.

When it comes to cake bakers on the Wirral, there are plenty to choose from, but threebestrated.

The top three have been discovered by co.uk.

Experts put the cake bakers through a rigorous 50-point evaluation that included local reviews, ratings, price, satisfaction, and business standards.

The three cake bakers who came out on top are listed below.

Pem’s Cakes is a bakery that specializes in cakes.

This Moreton-based cake firm has over five years of decorating experience and a decade of baking experience.

Pem’s Cakes, according to threebestdeals.co.uk, uses fresh ingredients and can accommodate any dietary needs, including dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free. They’ll customize a cake for any occasion based on your preferences.

Moreton, Wirral CH46 8TR, 35 Orchard Road

Sue’s Yummy Cakes

This bakery sells 6″ double-layer sponges that are filled and topped with delicious buttercream.

The showstoppers, according to Threebestdeals.co.uk, also include a personalised cake topper, and Yummy Cakes By Sue caters to all events.

The company sells a handcrafted first birthday chocolate cake with colored stars and rainbows. A rustic buttercream wedding anniversary cake with charming edible hearts is also available.

CH63 9AJ, 14 Kinglass Road, Spital, Birkenhead, Wirral

Cakes galore on Instagram

According to threebestdeals.co.uk, this cake maker has a lot of repeat clients and offers reasonable costs.

Cakes Galore caters to all occasions, and each of their wedding cakes is unique to the couple, since the company represents their personality in the design.

To manufacture their delectable showstoppers, no preservatives are used; only the finest ingredients are used.

Upton, Birkenhead, Wirral CH49, 5 Yewtree Close