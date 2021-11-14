According to experts, acquiring a cold may aid in the fight against covid.

A new study reveals that previous exposure to other coronaviruses may help your body get rid of Covid-19.

According to the researchers, the next generation of Covid vaccines should try to elicit an immune response against specific proteins that are required for the viral cycle’s early phases.

It may be possible to remove Covid at the outset by developing vaccines that stimulate immunological memory cells known as T cells to attack infected cells.

As patients face extended waits in A&E, Alder Hey makes a plea to parents.

According to the research, this could be a good addition to the Covid-19 vaccinations that are presently available in the UK.