According to Emmerdale spoilers, Meena’s downfall could come from an unexpected place.

Spoilers for Emmerdale An odd source could expose Meena Jutla.

This year on the long-running soap, the wicked character’s reign of terror has been a big talking point.

Meena’s first on-screen victim was Leanna Cavanagh in August, and she has since murdered Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker, and someone named Nadine before she arrived in the hamlet.

Paige Sandhu’s character collects souvenirs from all of her victims, and spoilers indicate that this may be the cause of her downfall.

During last week’s shows, Meena and Manpreet got into an argument, and her sister unintentionally spilled the contents of her trophy box all over the floor.

Except for Leanna’s ring, which remained beneath her bed, Meena swiftly grabbed everything.

The ring, which was given to Leanna by her boyfriend Jacob Gallagher before her death, is hard evidence that might lead to her being charged with the crime.

The ring will be found by none other than Noah Dingle, according to Emmerdale spoilers for next week’s episodes.

After impressing Eric Pollard, the teenager is expected to gain a job at the B&B where Meena is staying.

Noah discovers the ring on the floor while spying in her room and steals it to give to Chloe Harris as an early Christmas present.

This is the first time one of Meena’s trophies has been taken from her, potentially exposing her violent ways to the rest of the town.

Could the scenario be twisted so Noah gets framed for the crime? She has been in such situations before and managed to elude justice.