According to drivers, the Wirral’s parking charges plan will cause “huge harm.”

According to drivers in New Brighton today, plans to introduce new auto parking levies over most of Wirral will have a significant impact on the borough.

A Wirral Council committee decided 7 to 4 last night to implement additional levies and a new standard rate across the borough.

Five Labour councillors, one Green councillor, and one Liberal Democrat, Chris Carubia, voted yes, while four Conservatives voted no.

This means that off-street parking charges will be implemented in Bromborough, Bebington, Irby, Hoylake, and New Brighton.

Coastal parking, which is currently free, will no longer be available; this includes New Brighton, Hoylake, Leasowe, and West Kirby.

“We’re only here for the day,” John Speight, 41, told The Washington Newsday in New Brighton. The only reason we came was to take advantage of the free parking.

“We’re taking a break in Wales and have come for a day trip.”

“It will probably do tremendous, massive harm,” John, who is from Halifax in Yorkshire, added on the possibility of extra taxes.

“Parking may benefit the council, but not nearly as much as visitor money will.

Kayley Speight, 35, who was visiting the town with John, agreed that if New Brighton didn’t have free parking, they would probably go somewhere else.

Due to a consultation process that must be completed before fees are implemented, the additional charges might take up to nine months to implement.

However, after yesterday night’s decision, parking prices at council-run car parks will increase to a regular rate of £1 per hour for the first four hours, with a maximum charge of £5 for a full day of parking, over the next few weeks.

Despite this, Gina, who did not want her last name to be revealed, objected to the move.

Her justifications, on the other hand, point to one argument in favor of filing additional charges.

“If they charge, I’m probably going to take the train,” she remarked.

One of the reasons for yesterday night's decision was the assumption that if people used other modes of transportation, they would help to combat climate change.