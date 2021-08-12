According to drivers, Liverpool has the worst city center parking problems.

Liverpool motorists are sure that the city has a parking problem.

The Washington Newsday has recently highlighted how selfish and risky parking makes life difficult for pedestrians, wheelchair users, and parents pushing prams.

Pavement parking and other forms of obstructive parking have grown prevalent in Liverpool’s city centre, with at least eight cars parked on a pedestrian area outside Liverpool One Bus Station, according to a frightening image released this week.

Fury as greedy drivers construct a ‘car park’ in the city center.

So, where are the most egregious offenders, and what should be done to address these problems?

In a special parking poll, we asked readers of The Washington Newsday for their ideas and experiences.

Parking on the street

We asked our readers if they had observed any pavement parking in Liverpool’s downtown area.

The responses were clear, with 80 percent (470) of the 589 people who responded indicating they had.

We also inquired about the worst spots in town for parking on the street.

In our study, the worst offending region was identified as Liverpool ONE, with The Strand and the Waterfront in general following closely behind.

So, what should we do?

There were a variety of responses to this one, but the most common one was that the cost of parking in and around the city center should be reduced.

Those pushing for more clampdowns on illegally parked cars received the second highest score.

Larger fines and more parking spaces also scored well, with 11% of respondents opting for the more extreme option of crushing automobiles that park illegally on a regular basis.

Parking is expensive.

Many people who responded to our study felt that parking in the city center is too expensive, with 81 percent stating it is now too expensive.

When asked how much they had paid for parking in the city center, a handful of people stated they had spent as much as £16.

Comments

When we asked for any last thoughts from individuals who took part in the survey, a number of folks simply said, “too pricey.”

“Ignoring traffic rules has become widespread with very little pushback from the authorities,” one person said, referring to the current scenario in Liverpool.

“The loss of safe pedestrian spaces has long been recognized as a trade-off between convenience and safety.”