According to Dr. Fauci, being considered “fully vaccinated” may necessitate a booster shot.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the definition of being completely vaccinated may “without a doubt” alter, implying that a booster dose may be required to maintain that status.

“Right now, fully vaccinated means two doses of mRNA and one shot of J&J,” Fauci said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference.

“He said, “That’s on the table for discussion.”

Because it is believed that the booster is what provides the maximum level of protection, the country’s criterion for being completely vaccinated is being considered.

During the interview, Fauci stated that he wishes to see a “overwhelming majority” of people receive the booster shot because it is the booster that provides “significant” protection against infection.

“We’d like to boost as many people as possible who were first vaccinated with the first regimen,” Fauci said.

“That’s why we’re so keen on getting as many people who have already been vaccinated to get a booster shot… because they actually work,” she says “Added he.

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s official approval and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of the increased eligibility, all adults are now eligible for a booster shot as of Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36.6 million adults have had a booster dose.