According to De Blasio, vaccinations in New York City have increased by 45 percent as a result of the mayor’s mandate.

Vaccinations have increased by 45 percent in New York City when Mayor Bill de Blasio began requiring vaccines for public employees and a variety of activities such as indoor dining.

“Mandates are effective. On Wednesday, de Blasio told CNN’s New Day that they assist keep people secure. “We put mandates in place for public employees about two months ago, for indoor meals and a variety of things, and we’ve seen a 45 percent spike in vaccines since then—1.3 million extra doses because of mandates.”

The vaccine mandate for health-care employees in New York City went into force on Monday, and the campaign to get more jabs into people’s arms appears to have worked.

According to De Blasio, 92 percent of New York City’s public health system, which is the largest in the country, had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, a 7 percent increase from the previous week.

The mayor is now concentrating his efforts on the city’s educational workforce. Public school employees will have until 5 p.m. on Friday to get their first injection, or they will lose their jobs, according to de Blasio’s decree.

According to De Blasio, 7,000 city teachers and school personnel received immunizations in preparation for the mandate on Friday and Saturday alone. “People see the deadlines coming,” he said, adding that another 3,000 people had been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Despite efforts to overturn the mandate and concerns about teacher shortages, de Blasio said he is not concerned about having enough teachers to staff New York City schools.

“We have a lot of substitute teachers, especially young people who want to be teachers, who are ready, willing, and able, who are vaccinated, and who are going to take those responsibilities right away,” he said.

“The basic line is that if you continue to refuse, we will not be able to have you with our children. “We have to safeguard our children,” he stressed. “On Monday, we’ll have a million-student school system where every adult in the building will be vaccinated with at least one dosage. It will produce a completely safe environment.”

Anyone above the age of 12 has had to produce proof of immunization to enter New York City since August 17. This is a condensed version of the information.