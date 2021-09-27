According to data, there are more illegal massage parlors in New York than active subway stations.

According to a new analysis, there are more illegal massage parlors engaged in criminal sexual activities in New York City’s five boroughs than there are active subway stations.

According to the New York Post, at least 629 illegal massage companies (IMBs) have been uncovered throughout the city. That network of enterprises is so large that it outnumbers New York subway stations by roughly 200, despite the city having only 472 operating stations.

According to the Post, illegal massage parlors outnumber Starbucks coffee shops in the city by a factor of two. According to data from Heyrick Research, an organization that focuses on the illicit massage industry and sex trafficking, IMBs outnumber Starbucks by a factor of five in Queens.

Several of the illegal parlors are hidden in plain sight and look to be legitimate massage parlors. According to the Washington Post, the clandestine enterprises are frequently rated by customers or marketed online as giving “sexy” “full-body” massages or “happy-endings.” Some are known for offering full-service sex, while others specialize on masturbation and groping.

The illicit massage industry, according to Heyrick Research, is one of the largest and most well-connected sex trafficking markets in the United States.

“As of mid-2021, we estimate that there were around 11,000 illicit massage companies [IMBs] in the country, based on data analysis of sex buyer review sites. While the exact number varies due to the quick opening and closing of stores, the overriding trend has been a continuous increase in the number of IMBs since we began counting in late 2016,” the anti-trafficking organization wrote on its website.

People who are trafficked in IMBs are frequently vulnerable immigrants who come to the United States to raise money for their families, according to Yvonne Chen, a director of private sector engagement with the anti-child sex trafficking NGO ECPAT-USA. Those staff are frequently duped into working at illegal businesses under the guise of being traditional spas.

“So the first few days might be what they consider regular, like nothing out of the ordinary happened, they were treated well, everything was perfect, and then a special customer or an old customer would come in, and that would be the end of it. This is a condensed version of the information.