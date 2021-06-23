According to Cummings, PM labeled Hancock as “absolutely f****** hopeless.”

According to a letter published by former assistant Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as “hopeless” early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Cummings, who has blamed Mr Hancock for the Covid response’s failures, has shared a snapshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with the Prime Minister.

On March 3 of last year, the tumultuous former adviser criticized Mr Hancock for saying he was “skeptical” about attaining a target by highlighting the US’s increased testing capacity.

“Totally f****** hopeless,” the Prime Minister allegedly responded.

Mr Cummings, who resigned from No 10 in November after a dramatic power struggle, has aimed much of his criticism at the Health Secretary since then.

Mr Cummings also shared another private letter on the difficulties in obtaining ventilators for Covid-19 patients in a blog post that surpassed 7,000 words.

“It’s Hancock,” says the caller. Mr Johnson has been hopeless,” a source posing as Mr Johnson said on March 27 of last year.

On April 27 of last year, the Prime Minister appeared to describe the situation around personal protective equipment (PPE) a “disaster” and hinted to delegating some responsibilities to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in another message.

Mr Johnson reportedly added, “I can’t think of anything but pulling Hancock off and putting Gove on.”

Mr Cummings’ communications are his first attempt to reveal supporting material since his appearance before a select committee, where he accused the Health Secretary of lying, failing on care homes, and engaging in “criminal, despicable behavior” on tests.

Mr Hancock has refuted the charges made by the Brexit campaigner, and claimed last week that the fact that he had yet to present formal evidence to the combined Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee was “telling.”