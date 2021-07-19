According to Cummings, Johnson fought the autumn lockdown since only the elderly were dying.

According to Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposed imposing England’s second coronavirus lockdown last autumn because he believed victims dying from Covid-19 were “basically all over 80.”

The former Downing Street aide also said in a BBC interview that Mr Johnson no longer believes “all this NHS overwhelmed crap.”

In his first television appearance, Mr Johnson’s scathing former chief advisor accused him of putting “his own political ambitions before of people’s lives.”

Mr Cummings has criticized the Prime Minister of being too slow in implementing the second lockdown, which began on November 5.

The political adviser, who departed Downing Street in November after a tumultuous relationship, relayed a series of WhatsApp conversations from Mr Johnson to aides dated October 15.

“I must admit that some of the data on covid fatalities has shaken me a little. The median age is 82, with men averaging 81 and women averaging 85. That is well beyond the average life expectancy. So buy COVID and enjoy a longer life. Only around 4% of people under the age of 60 end up in the hospital, and almost all of them survive. And I’m not buying any more of this nhs overburdened nonsense. They read, “I believe we may need to re-calibrate.”

“There are only about 3 million people above the age of 80 in this country.

“It only goes to show that we don’t go for a nationwide lockdown.”

Mr Johnson’s attitude at the time, according to Mr Cummings, was a “weird mix of, er, partly it’s all nonsense and lockdowns don’t work anyway, and partly, well, this is terrible, but the people who are dying are essentially all over 80, and we can’t kill the economy just because of people dying over 80.”

Mr Johnson, he claimed, was too subservient to lockdown-opposing Conservatives and elements of the media, who convinced him that the initial lockdown was a mistake.

Mr Cummings alleged that the Prime Minister referred to the Telegraph as “my true boss,” referring to the newspaper where he formerly worked as a journalist.

“Since the start of the epidemic, the Prime Minister has taken the required action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the finest scientific advice,” a spokesman for Number 10 said.

“He has led a government that has delivered.”

“The summary comes to an end.”