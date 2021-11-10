According to court records, Henry Ruggs is being tested for alcohol four times a day while under house arrest.

According to court records, Henry Ruggs III, a former Las Vegas Raiders receiver, is being tested for alcohol four times a day while on house arrest following a fatal accident. Ruggs has a medical condition that prevents him from being given an electronic device to detect alcohol usage, so the daily tests are necessary. Ruggs could be sent back to prison if he doesn’t obey the rules.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told his lawyers that any missing check-ins or dirty tests would result in his bail being revoked. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16 to determine whether Ruggs will be tried in state court.

Ruggs filed a motion on Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors. Rugg’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, persuaded Baucum to temporarily halt access to Rugg’s medical information by arguing that Nevada privacy law is stricter than the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

One of the prosecutors, Eric Bauman, stated that the records are required for investigators to determine the facts of the case.

Ruggs is suspected of slamming the rear of Tina Tintor’s car on Nov. 2 while going 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, which is double the legal limit in Nevada.

Tintor’s car, a Toyota Rav4 SUV, was devoured by flames, killing Tintor and her dog, Max. Her funeral will take place on Thursday.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders after the incident. As his criminal case progresses, he was also placed under home arrest with tight limitations.

A felony charge of DUI causing serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm while intoxicated were also filed. Ruggs faces a minimum sentence of two years in prison if convicted of felony reckless driving and DUI causing death or serious injury, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Ruggs could face a sentence of more than 50 years in prison if convicted.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, was also injured in the incident and was represented by attorney Peter Christiansen, who got the same temporary restraining order on her behalf.

Chesnoff noted that in his 40 years as a lawyer, he had handled thousands of cases.