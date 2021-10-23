According to court filings, Alec Baldwin had no idea the weapon had live bullets.

According to court filings, an assistant director unintentionally handed Alec Baldwin a loaded pistol and informed him it was okay to use seconds before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer.

According to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe, Arizona court, the assistant director announced, “Cold gun.”

Instead, the gun was loaded with live ammunition, and Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he squeezed the trigger on the set of a Western on Thursday.

According to the records, director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured.

The warrant was issued by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office so that detectives could document the scene at the ranch outside of Santa Fe where the shooting occurred.

They were looking for evidence such as Baldwin’s blood-stained outfit from the film Rust, as well as the weapon that was fired, other prop guns and ammunition, and any footage.

According to the records, the gun was one of three that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, had placed on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scenario was being acted out.

According to the search warrant application, assistant director Dave Halls removed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin, unknowing that it was loaded with live ammunition.

The number of shots fired was unknown.