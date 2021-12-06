According to cops, a Florida man fatally stabbed a coworker after she refused his romantic advances.

Agustin Lucas Mariani has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Delfina Pan, who was 28 years old at the time of her death. The event occurred on Miami Beach on November 29. Pan, an Argentinean, worked in a restaurant with Mariani.

Mariani showed up unannounced at Pan’s North Beach apartment and waited for her, according to friends and neighbors. On the day of the crime, Pan had left work early. Mariani, who was due to work double shifts, went to the woman’s residence in the middle of his shift.

Mariani “produced a knife and began to stab the victim without being provoked” when Pan refused to let Mariani into her home.

According to the Miami Herald, the weapon was allegedly seized from the restaurant where the two worked.

According to investigators, Mariani then pulled open his shirt and stabbed himself in the upper chest. His injuries were not life-threatening. He was allegedly discovered on top of the victim.

Pan was pronounced dead at the hospital after the two were brought there.

Mariani had been fascinated with the victim for some months, according to Pan’s coworkers and acquaintances. He frequently declared his feelings for Pan, which she politely rebuffed without aggravating him.

“He collaborated with us. Nobody knew anything about this unusual young man’s life. He arrived at work without saying hello to anyone “According to the New York Post, one of Pan’s pals stated of Mariani.

Police arrested the suspect while he was recovering in the hospital on Thursday. Mariani declined to make a statement and exercised his right to silence prior to being prosecuted.

